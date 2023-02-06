In her first week as host of A Current Affair, the newly crowned queen of prime time got straight down to business, jumping right in with a series of important interviews.
WATCH: Ally Langdon debuts on A Current Affair
“Ally has turned the place upside down – it really is the birth of a new era with some fresh, amazing energy in the building, and it’s only been a week!” a source close to the show reveals to New Idea.
Taking over the ACA reins from 17-year host Tracy Grimshaw, Nine’s bosses are pinning their hopes on Ally settling into the coveted role for at least the next decade.
“She’s very hands-on and wants to write her own scripts, and she also insists on doing at least six interviews a week,” explains the source.
In her first week as host of A Current Affair, the newly crowned queen of prime time got straight down to business, jumping right in with a series of important interviews.
Nine
“Ally wants her role to be more than just hosting – she wants to make a difference.”
With many even tipping her to be in the running for this year’s coveted TV Week Gold Logie, Ally, 43, has already won the viewers’ vote of confidence.
The mum of two earned some well-deserved praise for how she compassionately dealt with interviewee Kim O’Reilly, who shared her heartbreaking story of living with domestic violence.
“Stellar job and such an important topic,” praised one viewer on social media.
WATCH: Tracy Grimshaw announces she's leaving A Current Affair
The tick of approval has led Ally’s former Today co-host, Karl Stefanovic, all but conceding defeat that he may never fulfil his dream of hosting ACA himself.
“He was quietly hoping it might be an ‘epic fail’, but he can see that Ally’s absolutely got this,” says the source.