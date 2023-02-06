In her first week as host of A Current Affair , the newly crowned queen of prime time got straight down to business, jumping right in with a series of important interviews .

“Ally has turned the place upside down – it really is the birth of a new era with some fresh, amazing energy in the building, and it’s only been a week!” a source close to the show reveals to New Idea.

Taking over the ACA reins from 17-year host Tracy Grimshaw, Nine’s bosses are pinning their hopes on Ally settling into the coveted role for at least the next decade.

“She’s very hands-on and wants to write her own scripts, and she also insists on doing at least six interviews a week,” explains the source.