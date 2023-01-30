Ally is taking over the role from Tracy Grimshaw who spent 17 years hosting the show. Getty

Nine announced the replacement via Instagram , saying: "For over two decades, she's been one of television's most trusted voices with a world of experience. Fearless and razor sharp."

"In 2023, A Current Affair welcomes Ally Langdon. A new era."

"Ally has built her career on trust, empathy and a commitment to journalistic excellence. She will start on air on Monday January 30, 2023."

WATCH: Tracy Grimshaw announces she's leaving A Current Affair

For ACA, it will be the first new host since Grimshaw stepped in full-time for award winning broadcaster Ray Martin in 2006.

Speaking with Kyle Sandilands, who noted it was ''disappointing that Tracy was hanging up her journalist kitten heels'', Tracy spoke about her resignation, saying: ''I'm tired, I need a rest, I've been going hard for a long time."

''Every person who has been speculated about is an exemplary person and the person the network [Channel 9 has chosen] for this position is perfect.'' We now know, Tracy was talking about Ally and couldn't agree more!