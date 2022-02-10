"For a long time, I sort of thought it was something that we wouldn't do,” Allison said of having kids. Instagram

Allison met her husband Mike Willesee Jr in the good old days before app-dating, where walking into a bar might have led to meeting the love of your life.

She had a lot going for her when she tied the knot, as she was about to begin working for the Australian journalism mainstay 60 Minutes.

“I landed my dream gig: 60 Minutes is all I ever wanted, that was it. My husband and I got married when I was 29, and a year later, I was appointed to 60 Minutes," she told Future Women in 2019.

"And the reality of 60 is we spend six/seven months of the year on the road, often overseas, so that didn't really fit in with having a baby. For a long time, I sort of thought it was something that we wouldn't do,” she reflected.

Allison smooching her son, Mack. Instagram

"I didn't think I was missing out on anything. And then something just came over me when I was 36, and I thought, hang on, I need to start thinking about this – am I okay if we don't have children? And I kinda thought, I want to give this a crack.”

Luckily for Allison, she seemed to fall pregnant with some ease, and gave birth to her son, Mack, in 2017.

She would later jokingly refer to him as ‘the child from hell’, in reference to his issues with sleeping.

Allison and Mike had both returned to work by the time Mack was four months old, meaning his aversion to rest would cause major issues for the new parents.

“Being a new parent is hard and you think you are the only parents in the world who have a baby who doesn’t sleep and the only mum in the world who can’t settle a baby.” Instagram

“It’s really hard. I remember going to work one morning with Mack and I was trying to say to Mike, ‘Pass me the spoon’, but I couldn’t remember the word for spoon and I was getting really upset and crying, ‘My job is words and I’m about to do a 60 Minutes interview and I’m a terrible mum and I’m terrible at my job’. It can get so overwhelming,” she shared with Bounty Parents in 2020.

“Being a new parent is hard and you think you are the only parents in the world who have a baby who doesn’t sleep and the only mum in the world who can’t settle a baby.”

Despite their issues getting Mack to rest, they were rewarded for their hard work when they had their second baby, Scout, born in 2019, who was an excellent sleeper.

“Then I had a second baby who is an amazing sleeper and I know I’m only allowed to say that because I had a child from hell,” Allison joked.

Mike with little Scout. Instagram

However, Scout was still very much a newborn when the pandemic kicked off, leading Allison to reflect on the experience of parenting during lockdown.

“There’s so much about it which isolating anyway,” she said.

“I’ve had friends who have had their first baby during this time and they didn’t get to have a baby shower and most of them haven’t had mother’s groups during this time. It’s another layer of isolation.”

However, amid the pandemic, two young kids, and a busy role, the Langdon-Willesee clan have managed to make it work, and they’re now at a new stage of parenting: school.

Mack with his mum and dad before his first day at school. Instagram

Allison commemorated Mack’s big moment, sharing photos of herself and Mike cuddling their eldest, with Mack wearing a hat and backpack both bigger than he is.

Allison and Mack have been guided to this moment partly by Allison’s work, with the TV host admitting that her work on Parental Guidance inspired her to evaluate her own approach to parenting.

“We’ve talked about our parenting style a lot since shooting the show, and I think we are a little bit like [helicopter parents].

Allison's work has influenced how she parents her kids. Instagram

“I think that’s because we’ve got little kids in the city and we find ourselves often saying ‘be careful’ and ‘watch out’. But since the show, we’ve actually changed how we parent. I took away a bit from all of the styles.”

As Mack and Scout continue to grow, we’re certain we’ll catch more gorgeous pictures on social media, with their dedicated parents guiding their kids through their paces.

