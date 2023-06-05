Amy and John Channel Nine

Kat and Jonathon | Influencer Parenting

Mum Kat, 36, and Jonathan, 40, share daughters Latisha, 18, and Deja, 11.

The family places a huge focus on content creation for social media and says they have an 'anti-strict parenting' approach, based on their own experiences in strict South African and Filipino households growing up.

Larissa and Marcus | Gentle Parenting

Larissa, 33, and Marcus, 34, share children Levi, 8, Seanna, 6, Amos, 4, and Caleb, 2, together.

They describe their children as "high energy" and let their Christian faith guide their gentle parenting.

Sammy and Jason | Lighthouse Parenting

Sammy, 41, and Jason, 41, share Pepper, 10, Jude, 6, Rory, 3, and Lottie, 2, together.

The couple embodies the concept of lighthouse parenting, where like a lighthouse, they maintain a watchful eye from a distance whilst also allowing their four children to experience independence whilst remaining safe.

Tency and David | Outback Parenting

Tency, 32, and David, 39 are raising sons Vance, 10, Wyatt, 9, and Clancy, 7 out in the country on a farm in tropical North Queensland.

From a young age, the boys have been given responsibilities and are told that they will face the consequences of their actions.

Kat | Honest Parenting

Single mum Kat, 49, is raising fraternal twins Billy and Jesse, both 10, to be independent thinkers, and refuses to be the kind of parent that treats their children like a "special snowflake."

She encourages difficult conversations and critical thinking with her kids.

Kahal and Deepak | Spiritual Parenting

Kajal, 37, and Deepak, 45, are raising their children Krishna, 13, and Mridula, 7, to keep their Hindu faith at the centre of everything.

Sarah and Shane | Stage Parenting

Sarah, 47, and Shane 51, are raising kids Alaska, 17, Xion, 13, and River, 8 to be creative people who can freely express their "loud and crazy" personalities.

The couple also aims to empower their children through stage parenting, all three children talented in their own right.

Mark and Leanne | Team Parenting

Mark, 46, and Leanne, 42, share boys Matthew, 16, Billy, 11, Ella, 8, Brooklyn, 6, Bobbi, 4, and Baylee, 3.

With a deep-rooted love for rugby league, mum and dad have taken inspiration from the game and see themselves as coaches, utilising repetition, respect, discipline, and teamwork as the foundation of their parenting style.

Phillipa and Chris | Slow Style Parenting

Phillipa, 40, and Chris, 39, value deep connections and life experience in nature when parenting children Peyton, 9, Briar, 7, and Avery, 4.

They avoid having an overloaded schedule, allowing the "children to be children."

Kim and Nick | American Parenting

Kim, 51, and Nick, 52, share an only child Pia, 10, and embrace the American parenting style which they say emphasises confidence and leads to success in various extracurricular activities.

Melody and Michael | Unstructured Parenting

Melody, 34, and Michael, 37, share Miller, 8, Magnolia, 4, and Maisy, 1.

They adopt a child-led approach to their parenting that they say priorities mental well-being over conventional measures of success.

Interestingly, the kids all make their own decisions, including bedtime, screen time, and even food choices.

