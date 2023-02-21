Nine

“It breaks my heart when you list it like that and think of how many things that he’s fighting at the moment,” Ally said, clearly upset.

Simon went on to say that Nicholas’ right leg is very badly damaged and it will have to be amputated. But Nicholas isn’t just grieving the upcoming loss of a limb; he’s grieving his mother.

When Simon detailed how he had told Nicholas that Vanessa had died, Ally began crying.

“He just looked at me and he goes to me, ‘Oh no, is mum dead?,’ and I said, ‘Yes, baby boy. Mum passed away.’ Then he just closed his eyes, turned his head…”

Through tears, Ally said, with her voice breaking, “That poor little boy. Still so fragile. Physically. Mentally. And to hear that news.”

Ally quickly regained composure though, and continued with the interview, proving she was the perfect person to replace Tracy Grimshaw.