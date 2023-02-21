Ally Langdon breaks down in tears during A Current Affair
The new ACA host was interviewing a grieving father…
- by
Bec Milligan
In the latest episode of A Current Affair, new host Ally Langdon got extremely emotional while interviewing a grieving father.
Simon Tadros, whose wife and son were in the infamous Seaworld helicopter crash, spoke to Ally about his last moments with his family before they got on the helicopter - Simon’s wife, Vanessa died in the crash and his son, Nicholas was left with several horrific injuries.
WATCH: Ally Langdon breaks down in tears during A Current Affair
“I just gave them both a hug and a kiss and I said, ‘Enjoy it, have fun. I’ll see you when you get back down,’” Simon told Ally. He also revealed that he didn’t join Vanessa and Nicholas on the helicopter flight because he’s afraid of heights.
Ally then asked how Nicholas or ‘Nicky’ is currently doing.
“He broke nearly everything from top to bottom, you know, his arms, his legs, his sternum, his hips, his thighs, his legs, lungs collapsing. You know, [he] even inhaled aviation fuel so that’s caused problems for his lungs as well. So, his kidneys are still not functioning so he’s on a dialysis machine. The only thing I think he didn’t break was his right arm but everything else… how he survived is a miracle,” Simon replied.
Nine
“It breaks my heart when you list it like that and think of how many things that he’s fighting at the moment,” Ally said, clearly upset.
Simon went on to say that Nicholas’ right leg is very badly damaged and it will have to be amputated. But Nicholas isn’t just grieving the upcoming loss of a limb; he’s grieving his mother.
When Simon detailed how he had told Nicholas that Vanessa had died, Ally began crying.
WATCH: Ally Langdon debuts on A Current Affair
“He just looked at me and he goes to me, ‘Oh no, is mum dead?,’ and I said, ‘Yes, baby boy. Mum passed away.’ Then he just closed his eyes, turned his head…”
Through tears, Ally said, with her voice breaking, “That poor little boy. Still so fragile. Physically. Mentally. And to hear that news.”
Ally quickly regained composure though, and continued with the interview, proving she was the perfect person to replace Tracy Grimshaw.