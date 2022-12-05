A source has said despite the snub, Ally and Tracy "certainly aren't enemies". Getty

“This should’ve been all about Tracy celebrating her incredible 17-year run in the ACA chair. Instead, everyone is wondering if something has gone down between two of Nine’s biggest stars.”

Ally later conceded: “It’s pretty brutal when you watch the video, and I did say to Karl when it happened, like, ‘Grimshaw just snubbed me!’”

Although she stressed it wasn’t “a deliberate snub”, she added: “It looked really bad, I get that.”

Tracy also insisted all was not as it appeared to be in the footage. She wasted no time clearing up the situation, sending a lighthearted message to Ally the following day. Their chat was shared on Today.

“I’m sorry I missed you,” Tracy said in her text. “I was so overwhelmed and obviously didn’t see your petite head once Karl’s big boofhead loomed into vision. Argh, big sorry.”

With rumours swirling that tensions between the two have been mounting for months, it seems Tracy and her newly appointed replacement have been eyeing one another off as healthy rivals for the better part of 20 years.

“Both Tracy and Ally are accomplished journalists with plenty of runs on the board,” tells the source.

“Ally has always had the utmost regard for Tracy, but never hid the fact she always wanted the ACA job one day.”

“You could say they are polar opposites. They certainly aren’t enemies and do have a lot of respect for one another.”

“However, they don’t really spend that much time together. I personally don’t think they are as close as it’s made to seem when the cameras are on.”

“There’s only ever going to be one Tracy Grimshaw – Ally knows better than anyone she has very big shoes to fill.”