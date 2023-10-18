Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s country manager for Australia and New Zealand. Airbnb

What snowballed this transparency was an engineering director at Google, who ranted on Twitter, “I know I'd been warned, but I think Airbnb is over for me -- a host is angry with us because we didn't *vacuum*. mind you, we paid a $185 cleaning fee, stripped the beds, and took the trash to the local trash center.”

Airbnb listened to their guests' feedback by updating “our processes so guests can give feedback on checkout instructions, and listings with repeated low ratings from unreasonable chores will be removed from Airbnb.”

Since then, 12,000 listings have been removed since April worldwide.

Now that the cleaning requirements have been reduced, start planning where you’re going to stay this Christmas holiday in Australia.

Here’s New Idea’s Airbnb pics worth traveling to for each state:

Airbnb South Australia: The Cube Murray River

“Relax on the decks and watch the world float by. Our modern floating eco-pod floating on the shores of our private marina on the Murray River is designed as a stylish getaway for 2 people.”

Airbnb South Australia. Airbnb

Airbnb QLD: Clouds Safari

“Clouds Safari boasts 180 degree views of Springbrook mountain and Numinbah valley. This venue suits couples, solo adventurers, business travellers, and Outdoors lovers.”

Airbnb Queensland. Airbnb

Airbnb VIC: The Yurt

“Welcome to Alkira Glamping! Alkira Glamping is a unique and luxurious glamping experience nestled in the heart of nature. Our goal is to provide you with a memorable and comfortable outdoor getaway.”

Airbnb Victoria. Airbnb

Airbnb NSW: Treehouse

"Fancy staying amongst 600 acres of private wilderness in the Blue Mountains in a treehouse? This secluded accommodation offers just that for a back-to-nature experience in style, nestled between 2x National Parks & World Heritage listed rain-forest."

Airbnb New South Wales. Airbnb

Airbnb WA: Chittering Heights

“Relax in your own private spa amongst towering gum trees and enjoy breathtaking views over the ever-changing Chittering Valley, The Brockman River and the surrounding Australian Bush Fauna and Wildlife.”

Airbnb Western Australia. Airbnb

Airbnb ACT: Wallaroo Wines

“Private getaway in the vineyard. Stunning venue close to Canberra for private wine tastings, weddings, or a special weekend away with friends.”

Airbnb Australian Capital Territory. Airbnb

Airbnb NT: Kibara Beach House

“Kibara Beach House, a great place to spend a nice relaxing weekend or longer. The house is airconditioned, fully self-contained, and overlooks Fogg Bay. The Spa on the front deck is a great feature and a fantastic spot to enjoy the beautiful Top End sunsets.”

