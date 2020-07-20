Zoe shared a rare snap of son, Austin. Instagram

The rare snap also gave fans a small peek at their baby's features and it's fair to say the seven-month-old's button nose and chubby cheeks are beyond adorable.

Proud dad Daniel, 40, was quick to comment on the photo, simply leaving a koala and love heart emoji.

While Zoe's former Home And Away co-star Sarah Roberts said: "Lil cuties!"

"Awww my heart 💙," singer and mother-of-one Natalie Imbruglia penned under the snap.

In May, the private couple surprised fans when they were photographed with a baby boy. They soon confirmed reports they had secretly welcomed a child together in December last year called Austin Xavier.

Opening up about fatherhood, Daniel said the current pandemic meant he could spend more time with his new addition.

"It doesn't matter what you believe in, whether you believe in God or the universe or Mother Nature or karma or whatever, life puts you where you're supposed to be."

"And life went 'Hey man, you're going to be right there, locked inside an apartment for X amount of months with your son and your wife. And thank you! What a gift," Daniel revealed on an episode of athlete Samantha Gash's podcast.

Zoe and Daniel met and fell in love on the set of Channel Seven drama Wild Boys in 2011.

They secretly tied the knot in Noosa – the same place the actor proposed - four years later and are currently based between LA and Australia.

