In news that is sure to soothe the sweet tooths of Australia, Woolworths have revealed the latest products to join its dessert lineup - The Woolworths Baked Cheesecake with Lotus Biscoff and the Chocolate Chunk Cookie Pie.
Both are available now and are sure to fly off the shelves as Aussie scramble to get their hands on these ultimate sweet treats.
According to the grocery giant, the Woolworths Baked Cheesecake with Lotus Biscoff (retailing for $22) "pays homage to the crunchy, uniquely caramelised biscuit," bringing together a rich and creamy baked cheesecake with the mouthwatering Lotus Biscoff spread, on a crumbly biscuit base, topped with Lotus Biscoff spread and biscuit crumble.
Also recently launched is the brand new Chocolate Chunk Cookie Pie (retailing for $14) - which is exactly what it sounds like - featuring a crunchy, gooey vanilla cookie base with Belgian dark chocolate chunks.
Woolworths Baked Cheesecake with Lotus Biscoff
Woolworths
According to Director of Fresh at Woolworths Food Company Adam Mourad, it was an easy choice to feature Lotus Biscoff in their latest dessert products.
"Biscoff flavour has taken the world by storm, and we wanted to celebrate the unique flavour in a rich and creamy cheesecake for customers to enjoy."
"We're also excited to see the Chocolate Chunk Cookie Pie arrive in stores. Cookie pies have been rising in popularity over the past few years and so we've created a fun version for the whole family to enjoy."