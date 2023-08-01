Woolworths Baked Cheesecake with Lotus Biscoff Woolworths

According to Director of Fresh at Woolworths Food Company Adam Mourad, it was an easy choice to feature Lotus Biscoff in their latest dessert products.

"Biscoff flavour has taken the world by storm, and we wanted to celebrate the unique flavour in a rich and creamy cheesecake for customers to enjoy."

"We're also excited to see the Chocolate Chunk Cookie Pie arrive in stores. Cookie pies have been rising in popularity over the past few years and so we've created a fun version for the whole family to enjoy."

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Pie Woolworths

It's been a busy few months for Woolworths, the business launching an innovative Australian first with their "tearless onions", as well as launching their newest collectibles line thanks to a collaboration with Disney.

As the weather has cooled and the necessity for hearty food has increased, they also dropped the prices on 450+ winter favourites in a huge win for Aussie struggling with the current cost of living crisis.