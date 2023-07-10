Australia's first 'tearless onions'. Supplied

Launching in stores from Wednesday, July 12, the onion variety will be available to purchase until September while stocks last.

According to the food retailer, the Happy Chop onions were developed over decades using natural methods, one of which includes cross-breeding of different onion types.

Speaking on the exciting new launch, Woolworths Supermarkets’ General Manager Fruit & Veg, Paul Turner said, "We’re excited to bring this incredible variety to our customers to take the tears out of meal prep."

"These Happy Chop - Tearless Onions stand out as a unique innovation in Australian produce. Onions are a household staple and this is a great option for many people who end up in tears when preparing onions."

Woolworths Fruit & Veg General Manager with the Happy Chop Onions.

What we're hearing from this? Say goodbye to the onion goggles!

Because flavour is still important, the Happy Chop onion variety is described as retaining that familiar onion flavour - with a slightly sweeter taste than regular brown onions.

Happy Chop - Tearless Onions are available in 500g packs for $2.50 each.