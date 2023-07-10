Onions can be considered one of the more unpleasant vegetables to cut. It's not often that cooking can reduce you to tears, yet this kitchen staple takes substantial credit for this phenomenon.
To combat this common concern, the world of genetically-modified food has only gotten cooler. For the first time ever in Australia, a crop of 'tearless onions' has been harvested for sale.
This week, Australia’s first crop of Happy Chop - Tearless Onions launches exclusively in Woolworths Supermarkets stores across NSW, Victoria and the ACT.
But what is it that makes these onions 'tearless'?
People often cry when cutting onions due to their naturally stored sulfur enzymes - which are released when cutting through the vegetable. The acid irritates the eye when it comes in contact with the lacrimal glands (tear glands), thus producing tears.
To reduce the likelihood of producing tears, Tearless Onions contain fewer of these enzymatic compounds - which continue to reduce after they are harvested. This is unlike regular onions, which increase in compounds over time.
Launching in stores from Wednesday, July 12, the onion variety will be available to purchase until September while stocks last.
According to the food retailer, the Happy Chop onions were developed over decades using natural methods, one of which includes cross-breeding of different onion types.
Speaking on the exciting new launch, Woolworths Supermarkets’ General Manager Fruit & Veg, Paul Turner said, "We’re excited to bring this incredible variety to our customers to take the tears out of meal prep."
"These Happy Chop - Tearless Onions stand out as a unique innovation in Australian produce. Onions are a household staple and this is a great option for many people who end up in tears when preparing onions."
What we're hearing from this? Say goodbye to the onion goggles!
Because flavour is still important, the Happy Chop onion variety is described as retaining that familiar onion flavour - with a slightly sweeter taste than regular brown onions.
Happy Chop - Tearless Onions are available in 500g packs for $2.50 each.