Discounted items range from meats, to vegetables, to grains - with the inclusion of some much-loved treats.
Speaking on the winter rendition of their program Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Natalie Davis, said, "We know value is more important than ever for our customers... That’s why we’re dropping the prices on key staples and products we know our customers are buying this season to help their budgets go further."
"We’ve selected a wide range of products on the Prices Dropped program, including fresh and healthier options and a variety of staples and ingredients to help customers make wholesome and tasty meals, as well as a few treats."
WATCH: Woolworths' Metro60 feature. Article continues after video.
While the stable of items is available to view on the Woolworths website from May 24, customers can also take advantage of the supermarket's other savings opportunities.
These include the grocery store's Own and Exclusive Brand products, weekly specials, the Odd Bunch fresh food range, and points accrued with Everyday Rewards (click here to check out their current 49 million rewards point giveaway).