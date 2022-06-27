Star Wars characters will be featured Fix-ems. Woolworths

Fix-ems have also been deemed as no harm to the environment, with Good Environmental Choice Australia certifying them as environmentally preferable.

They will also be able to be recycled in Woolworths stores via a partnership with Save Our Soles, which will work to give new life to pre-loved Fix-ems to create either mats or flooring.

“We remain committed to growing a greener future, which is why Fix-ems are made from at least 80% recycled materials and they can be recycled in any Woolworths store thanks to our partnership with Save Our Soles,” explained Andrew Hicks, the Chief Marketing Officer for Woolworths.

The patches can be ironed onto clothes. Woolworths

The new collection is also supported by The Walt Disney Company.

“This partnership with Woolworths has creativity and imagination at its very heart,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for the company in Australia and New Zealand.

“ It perfectly reinforces the strong connection Australians have with their favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters, and we’re excited to see all the ways people will add some Disney magic to their worlds in their own special ways.”

Fix-ems will be available from July 6. Woolworths

Fix-ems will be available from July 6, 2022 to customers both in-store and online.

One Fix-em will be given out with every $30 spent, and bonus ones will be received when participating products in a $30 shop are purchased.