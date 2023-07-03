Whilst Maccas may be leading the charge with numerous exciting new additions to its menu for winter , Hungry Jacks has snuck up from behind and launched the dessert to beat all desserts - the 'Biscoff Storm'.

Comprising of (as you would have probably already guessed from the name), Biscoff and soft serve ice cream, the dessert is sure to rival the great McFlurrys of Macca's old.

Curiously, McDonald's is currently selling a Lotus Biscoff McFlurry overseas in countries such as France, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, but has chosen not to launch the product in Australia.

As a result, they have left the door wide open for Hungry Jacks to swoop in with this delicious creation.