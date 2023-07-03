Whilst Maccas may be leading the charge with numerous exciting new additions to its menu for winter, Hungry Jacks has snuck up from behind and launched the dessert to beat all desserts - the 'Biscoff Storm'.
Comprising of (as you would have probably already guessed from the name), Biscoff and soft serve ice cream, the dessert is sure to rival the great McFlurrys of Macca's old.
Curiously, McDonald's is currently selling a Lotus Biscoff McFlurry overseas in countries such as France, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, but has chosen not to launch the product in Australia.
As a result, they have left the door wide open for Hungry Jacks to swoop in with this delicious creation.
We can't wait to try this!
Hungry Jacks will launch the Biscoff Storm on July 11th, with a Biscoff Shake (major yum) also joining the menu on the same date.
"Biscoff has taken the world by storm and Australians have been calling out for Lotus Biscoff dessert," said Hunry Jacks Marketing Director Luke Pavan.
"We have listened and are excited to bring the Biscoff Storm and Shake exclusively to Hungry Jack's for a limited time only."
For fans of the cult biscuit spread, the new Biscoff Storm will consist of a caramelly Biscoff sauce stirred through the ice cream, with crunchy Biscoff biscuit crumbs sprinkled on top.