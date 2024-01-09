Prince William
Even from a young age, the resemblance between Prince Louis and his loving father, the future King of England was uncanny.
Of course, the two will share some similarities in their features (they are related after all), but in photos released of the young prince from his christening at St. James Palace, he looked identical to his dad, who had been christened at Buckingham Palace some 36 years prior.
Peaceful and serene, the babies could have been mistaken for each other if they were born at the same time.
Over the years, however, the resemblance Louis bears to his father has altered, as a mop of darker hair has sprung forth from his head, and his facial features have grown to be more similar to those of his mother, the Princess of Wales.
But despite this, it's clear the young prince has inherited his cheeky nature from his doting dad.
When William was a similar age to Louis, he was also known for pulling silly faces at public appearances with his family, something his son is now well known for.
Catherine Middleton
Arguably, Prince Louis looks like his mother the most.
And thanks to some images the Princess of Wales has shared from when she was a child, there's no doubt that he takes after his mum with his doe eyes and chubby cheeks - he's a carbon copy!
It's clear that Louis has inherited his adorable chubby cheeks from his mother who was equally sweet as a young girl.
Prince George
With matching chubby cheeks and button noses, there was no doubt that Louis and his older brother George were related when the younger prince was christened in July 2018.
Despite being very similar in their facial features as babies, as Louis has grown up, he has developed darker hair like his mother and slightly different facial features to his brother George, who shares more similarities with their father Prince William.
Princess Charlotte
As well as being a carbon copy of his mother as a youngster, little Louis looks very similar to his older sister Charlotte, with their identical hair colours and similar facial features.
What cuties!
Prince Harry
Whilst the young prince doesn't share too many physical similarities with his uncle Harry, he did don an almost identical outfit to Trooping the Colour in 2023 to one worn by a then four year old Harry to the Beating Retreat military ceremony held on June 29, 1989.
RELATED ||
What does Prince Archie look like now?
Meet the next generation of British royals
Every photo that has ever been released of Princess Lilibet