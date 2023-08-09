Getty / Steve Jennings

Where to stay in Melbourne for the Paul McCartney concert 2023

With Paul's upcoming show at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, conveniently situated in the heart of Melbourne, travelling to the concert should be a breeze. Opt for lodgings in close proximity to streamline travel between your accommodation and the event.

The stadium precinct stands right at the CBD's edge, and Melbourne's efficient public transportation system will ensure smooth commuting for attendees. Flinders Street Station and Southern Cross Station offer excellent connectivity for event attendees heading to Marvel Stadium.

The 9 best hotels in Melbourne

Read on to find our top accommodation picks for the Melbourne show...

Arrow On Spencer

Arrow On Spencer

Nestled along the Yarra River, Arrow On Spencer offers a breathtaking view of the water and city skyline. Its modern apartments provide a home away from home, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and spacious living areas.

After the concert, enjoy a 10-minute stroll back to the hotel and unwind on the balcony, taking in the sights and sounds of the vibrant city.

BOOK NOW

Selina Hostel

Selina Hostel Melbourne

If you're trying to save some pretty pennies, why not try a hostel? Located on Flinders Street, the Selina Hostel is positioned in an extremely central and vibrant area of Melbourne.

Whether you're interested in securing a private room or a dormitory bed, you can make the most of communal spaces like kitchens and the basement bar, which is fabulous for enjoying some post-concert karaoke.

BOOK NOW

AC by Marriott

AC By Marriot

Located just a stone's throw away from Marvel Stadium, the AC Hotel by Marriott sets the stage for a chic and modern stay.

Enjoy delicious dining options within the hotel, including an on-site restaurant with a diverse range of culinary delights. And to top it off, there's a rooftop bar with stunning panoramic views of the entire city.

BOOK NOW

Crown Hotels

Crown Metropol Melbourne

Crown Metropol boasts spacious and stylish rooms with modern décor and spectacular views.

The rooms are well-equipped with amenities such as air conditioning, LCD TVs and comfortable furnishings. Plus, the hotel has two swimming pools, an indoor sun-deck relaxation lounge and a world-class fitness centre.

BOOK NOW

Quincy Hotel Melbourne

Quincy Hotel Melbourne

In the heart of the CBD, this chic hotel has tonnes of amenities, as well as an impressive 4.5 star rating on Booking.com.

The concert venue is easily reachable by foot within half an hour, or you can opt for a quick 15-minute journey on Melbourne's efficient public transportation system.

BOOK NOW

Pan Pacific

Pan Pacific Melbourne

Pan Pacific Melbourne is known for its luxurious and stylish accommodation, with amazing views of the city, Port Phillip Bay and Yarra River.

Each room has a work desk, a minibar, tea and coffee-making facilities, and a flat-screen TV with satellite channels if you've got a little extra time to kill.

BOOK NOW

Travelodge

Travelodge Hotel Melbourne Docklands

This budget-friendly option is ideally positioned in the middle of the CBD, close to Southern Cross Station, and of course Marvel Stadium.

It also provides the perfect base to explore other exciting attractions, like the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Crown Casino, Melbourne Aquarium, Rod Laver Arena, the Melbourne Exhibition Centre and Harbour Town Docklands.

BOOK NOW

Peppers

Peppers Docklands

Peppers' rooms are designed with a modern aesthetic and come with amenities like comfortable beds, stylish furnishings and modern bathrooms.

The hotel also has a fitness centre, on-site dining options, room service, a bar and a heated outdoor pool.

BOOK NOW

Marriott

Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands

Experience the perfect fusion of cutting-edge comforts and stylish amenities at Four Points by Sheraton.

Unwind in a contemporary room flooded with natural light and expansive city views. Wake up rejuvenated and, if you want, indulge in a heated outdoor pool and 24-hour fitness centre.

BOOK NOW