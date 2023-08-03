Congrats, you've managed to secure tickets to Paul McCartney's 'Got Back' tour! But here's the deal: if you're not from Sydney, you probably want to sort out your accommodation fast.

Beatles and music fans rejoice! Paul McCartney is set to bring his 'Got Back' worldwide tour to Australia this October and November for what is sure to be six sell-out shows.

But word of warning: the excitement is contagious, and accommodation options in Sydney are already flying off the shelves. So, now's the time to sort out your hotel while you still can.

Where and when is Paul McCartney performing in Australia?

Paul will be performing in six Australian cities, including:

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, October 18

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, October 21

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, October 24

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, October 27

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, November 1

Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, November 4

When was the last time Paul McCartney was in Australia?

Paul last visited Australia for a concert tour in December 2017. He performed a series of concerts as part of his 'One On One' tour, which included shows in major cities like Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane.

He, along with the rest of the Beatles, visited Australia for the very first time in 1964, as part of their first international tour outside of Europe.

"I’ve got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years,” Paul said in a statement. "Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party, so we know this is going to be incredibly special."