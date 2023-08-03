Where to stay in Sydney for the Paul McCartney concert 2023
With Paul's scheduled performance at Sydney's Allianz Stadium, located about three kilometres southeast of the Sydney CBD, attending the concert should be a breeze. Just look for hotels in the same vicinity to avoid too much travel between your accommodation and the event.
The precinct is located right on the doorstep of the CBD. Sydney's public transport system allows patrons to move freely to and from the area, and Central Railway Station and the Moore Park Light Rail easily service big crowds of event goers heading to Allianz Stadium.
The 9 best hotels in Sydney
Read on to find our top accommodation picks for the Sydney show...
QT Sydney is known for its luxurious, unique and quirky designs, combining historic and contemporary elements. The hotel is housed in the historic Gowings and State Theatre buildings, adding a touch of charm and character to your stay.
Centrally located in the Sydney CBD, it's a stone's throw away from Allianz Stadium, with easy access to public transportation options.
Nestled on a quiet avenue in central Zetland, just four kilometres from the CBD, Meriton Suites Zetland offers spacious and contemporary apartment-style suites, making the hotel suitable for both short and extended stays.
It's conveniently situated near various shops, cafés and restaurants, giving guests quick access to essentials and dining options to enjoy when not at the concert.
This gorgeous hotel is right in the heart of Darling Square, a lively area known for its restaurants, cafés, entertainment venues and proximity to Darling Harbour.
It offers 230 contemporary and comfortable rooms with modern amenities, overlooking the Darling Square precinct and The Chinese Garden of Friendship.
If you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly, the vibrant and social Wake Up! Sydney is considered one the best hostels in the entire city.
With a focus on communal living, it has a variety of dormitory-style rooms with bunk beds, as well as private rooms for those who prefer some time to themselves.
It's also located right across from Central Railway Station, so travelling to Allianz Stadium couldn't be easier.
City views, gorgeous décor, a central location and plenty of amenities make these suites a great option for both short and long-term visits.
There are a wide range of rooms to choose from, whether you're going solo or with friends. Just make sure to book fast because this one fills up quickly.
Great for both solo-travellers and families, Mercure is a well-known hotel located in the heart of the CBD, just a four-minute walk from Central Station.
The contemporary, spacious and light-filled rooms boast renovated bathrooms, bedside USB ports, rain showers and a dedicated work space.
A boutique and affordable pick located near Central Station, Veriu is known for its emphasis on local experiences, contemporary design and personalised service.
Surrounded by eclectic cafés, emerging designers and newfound art houses, it places you right in the cultural heart of Sydney so that you can feel truly connected to this thriving city.
This five-star hotel is a great option if you're looking to spoil yourself or a loved one.
Centrally positioned in Circular Quay, InterContinental Sydney extends breathtaking panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge and more.
The Song Hotel provides affordable accommodation in the CBD, right next to the famous Hyde Park and Oxford Street.
The accommodation is surrounded by a range of trendy shops, cafés, bars and restaurants. Plus, Paddy’s Markets is just a ten-minute walk away for those looking to indulge in a spot of shopping.