Is Paul McCartney going on tour in 2023?
Yes! Paul McCartney is set to perform six shows in South Australia, Victoria, NSW, and Queensland.
When is Paul McCartney touring Australia?
Wednesday, October 18th: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Saturday, October 21st: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Tuesday, October 24th: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Friday, October 27th: Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Wednesday, November 1st: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Saturday, November 4th: Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast
When do tickets to Paul McCartney's Australia tour go on sale?
The Telstra Members Presale will run from Thursday, August 3rd (local time) and then once more for 24 hours from Wednesday, 9th August (local time).
The Frontier Members Presale will run for 24 hours from Wednesday, August 9th (local time).
The General Sale will start on Friday, August 11th at 3pm (local time) until ticket allocations are exhausted.
Buy tickets for Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and the Gold Coast here.
Buy tickets for Melbourne and Newcastle here.
How much are tickets to Paul McCartney's Australia tour?
According to Frontier Touring there are a total of 11 ticket types available, including a variety of VIP Packages.
A Reserve Seating: $403.00
B Reserve Seating: $303.00
C Reserve Seating: $203.00
D Reserve Seating: $153.00
E Reserve Seating: $103.90
F Reserve Seating: $83.90
For those looking at treating themselves to a VIP Package, the following are available. For full inclusions please visit the Frontier Touring website.
Premium Hot Sound Package: $2,375.00
Hot Sound Package: $1,795.00
Diamond Package: $990.00
Gold Package: $890.00
Silver Package: 690.00