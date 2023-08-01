Sir Paul McCartney is set to bring his Got Back worldwide tour to Australia this October and November for what is sure to be six sell-out shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The announcement is a sure cause for excitement for fans of the 81-year-old, many of whom did not think he would tour down under again following his 2017 One on One tour.

Even that tour was a godsend for fans, given The Beatle's bassist and vocalist hadn't toured Australia for a long 24 years prior to that.

WATCH NOW: Paul McCartney reveals that The Beatles will release one final song with the help of artificial intelligence. Article continues after video.