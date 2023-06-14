The band (minus John) last recorded music together in the mid 1990's. Getty

The recording was part of a cassette that Lennon labelled 'For Paul', with the collection of demos being produced shortly before Lennon's tragic death in December 1980.

Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, shared the recordings with McCartney, who reunited with fellow Beatles Ringo Starr and George Harrison in 1995 to re-record and release two of Lennon's demos, Real Love and Free As A Bird, as part of The Beatles Anthology project.

Now and Then had also been slated for release as part of Anthology however, due to Harrison's dislike of the song, the session was scrapped.

"It didn't have a very good title. It just needed a bit of reworking, but it had a beautiful verse and it had John singing on it. George didn't like it. The Beatles being a democracy, we didn't do it," McCartney previously told Q Magazine.

This isn't the first time The Beatles have used AI. Getty

Despite the ground-breaking technology, McCartney's recording is not the first time The Beatles have utilised AI.

As part of the production for the 2021 documentary series Get Back, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson developed a programme that would allow his team to deconstruct and enhance 140 hours of audio of The Beatles captured during their Let It Be recording sessions.

"We developed a machine learning system that we've taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like. In fact, we taught the computer what John sounds like and what Paul sounds like," Jackson told Disney+.

This technology allowed McCartney to use Lennon's isolated vocals from The Beatles 1969 rooftop performance as part of his 2022 Glastonbury Festival show, allowing the 80-year-old to perform a live duet with Lennon over 40 years after his death.

