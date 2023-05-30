Rambagh Palace/Tripadvisor

How can you beat staying in an actual palace?

This luxury lodging is located in the heart of Jaipur, and offers an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality, world-class service, and modern luxury.

Originally built in 1835 to house Indian nobility and royalty, the palace has retained its elaborate splendour and is extravagantly decorated with hand-carved marble 'jalis' or latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas and 'chattris' or cenotaphs, and elaborate Mughal Gardens.

Also known as the 'Jewel of Jaipur', there's a reason Rambagh Palace has been named as the worlds best hotel.

Ozen Reserve Bolifushi/Tripadvisor

Hidden beneath lush tropical vegetation, the resort island of Ozen Reserve Bolifushi is surrounded by expansive white beaches and turquoise water, offering vacationers endless beauty.

All 90 villas offer a private swimming pool with daybeds and a deck, some even coming with a slide to add some action to your island time!

Brb, booking the next flight!

Hotel Colline de France/Tripadvisor

This luxury lodging in the mountain town of Gramado is world-renowned for its charming and comfortable ambiance and exudes French elegance.

Each one of the 34 suites features an exclusive design with meticulously crafted furniture, intricately painted details in gold or silver tones, and rooms that are delicately scented with a personalised fragrance.

If you aren't convinced, amenities are also provided by luxury body care brand L'Occitane whilst bath and bed linens have been sourced from luxury brand Trussardi.

Sign us up!

Shangri-La The Shard, London/Tripadvisor

Synonymous with the London skyline, The Shard is London's high hotel, in one of the world's most iconic buildings at a soaring 125 metres high.

Guests can connect to the whole city through panoramic skyline views overlooking the River Thames, with beloved landmarks such as the Tate Modern, Shakespeare's Globe, Borough Market, and St Paul's Cathedral.

The hotel is also home to a world-famous high tea, five-star spa facilities, and London's highest hotel infinity pool.

The Ritz Carlton Hong Kong/Tripadvisor

Occupying floors 102 to 118 of the International Commerce Centre in Kowloon, The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong offers its guest spectacular city and water viewers over Victoria Harbour.

The hotel also offers guests an epicurean journey in the sky with its six distinctive dining venues including Michelin-rated restaurants and a rooftop bar 490 meters above sea level.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai/Tripadvisor

As one of Dubai's most premium properties, the JW Marriott Marquis is for the world's most refined travellers looking to experience luxury for less.

Given the hotel is the world's tallest, it comes as no surprise that it is renowned for its awe-inspiring views of the water and Dubai cityscape.

It's also located in the city's lively downtown district, and serves as the perfect base for your tourist activities!

Romance Istanbul Hotel/Tripadvisor

We just LOVE this hotel!

Located in the cultural capitol of Turkey, Romance Istanbul Hotel brings together exceptionally designed rooms with world renowned Turkish hospitality.

Elegantly designed with the traditional Ottoman touch, each of the 39 rooms also offers a private Turkish bathroom and shower as well as a number of other five star facilities.

Ikos Dassia/Tripadvisor

Brand new and already renowned as one of the worlds top tier hotels, Ikos Dassia has well and truly earned its five stars.

Built with luxury in mind, this contemporary Mediterranean style lodging is located on the island paradise of Corfu.

Did we mention it's located right on the beach?

Europe summer here we come!

Ikos Andalusia/Tripadvisor

Soak up the sun and let your worries drift away at the all-inclusive Ikos Andalusia hotel in Spain.

Located on the tropical Costa De Sol, this hotel is the ideal place to unwind and let your worries drift away.

The best part is that virtually every element of your stay is included in the original cost to ensure your holiday is lavish, relaxed, and perfectly unforgettable.

Padma Resort Ubud/Tripadvisor

This destination resort is located on the island paradise of Bali, Indonesia, and rounds out the top ten world's best hotels!

Ensconced within an untouched river valley overlooking enchanting bamboo forests, Padma Resort features five-star amenities and facilities, notably an 89-meter infinity pool - just imagine the snaps you could take for your socials!