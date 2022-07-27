“I like playing with those kinds of machines. I like doing earthworks, all that kind of manual labour stuff," he explained.

"That’s where I’m at, but who knows where it’s all going to end up?”

The revelation comes following an interview with the Herald Sun, where Moloney spoke of the bittersweet end to the legendary Aussie series after playing the famous Toadie since 1995.

“I was planning on leaving, I was thinking now is the time,” he said of leaving the show as rumours began to swirl of Neigbours' cancellation.

The Neighbours finale airs July 28. Getty

“But I have always said I want to ride the wave all the way to shore, so I am actually really grateful I got to do that and experience the end. What a wonderful thing to be able to do,” he added.

The actor added that he's now looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Alison Hayward, and their two children.

Meanwhile, as Neighbours' finale week kicks off, fans can expect a return of some famous faces, with a tweet from the Neighbours UK Twitter account on Saturday revealed the reappearance of a few other Ramsay Street faves.

Margot Robbie is set to return to the soap. 10/Getty

“Surprise! You didn’t think we were done did you?! We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!” they shared.

Margot Robbie appeared as a regular on Neighbours as Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011, before finding success in Hollywood.

She joins a number of other confirmed appearances including Guy Pearce, Daniel Macpherson, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Ian Smith.

The 90-minute Neighbours finale is set to air on July 28.