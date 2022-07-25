Donna Freedman is back! 10/Getty

“Surprise! You didn’t think we were done did you?! We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!” they shared.

Oscar-nominated actor, Margot Robbie appeared as a regular on Neighbours from 2008 to 2011, before finding success in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old, starred in The Suicide Squad, The Wolf Of Wall Steet and Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood since leaving Ramsay Street and is starring in the upcoming Barbie movie.

As Margot revisits the role of Donna Freedman, she joins a number of other confirmed appearances including Guy Pearce, Daniel Macpherson, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Ian Smith.

Guy Pearce will also be returning to Ramsay Street. 10/Getty

Delta Goodrem is also set to return, sharing on Instagram her excitement about bringing Nina back.

“Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close,” Neighbours’ Executive Producer Jason Herbison said via TV Blackbox.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are also returning, filming scenes in London where both stars now live.

Natalie Imbruglia, Delta Goodrem and Natalie Bassingthwaighte will also be returning. Getty

It was announced in March that the beloved soap would be coming to an end after almost four decades on our screens, with the news announced via the official Neighbours Twitter account.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June."

The statement went on to explain the reasoning behind the axing.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show."

Watch Below: Delta Goodrem remembers her time on Neighbours.

The Tweet continued by thanking the show's "amazing" and "loyal" fans, while also promising to deliver an unforgettable finale.

"We know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

The 90-minute finale is set to air on July 28.