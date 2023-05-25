Getty

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement said.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.

“All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

“Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Friends and fans of the singer have taken to social media to pay tribute, with Sir Elton John calling her a "total legend on record and on stage."

Diana Ross took to Twitter to say she was "shocked," and "saddened" by the news, as Mick Jagger paid tribute to his "wonderful friend."

"She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous," he continued. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Throughout her career, Tina sold over 100 million records and became one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Her song, What's Love Got to Do with it made the top of the US charts in 1984, and Tina, who was 44, became the oldest female artist to achieve a number-one hit.

Tina had four children; Craig, Ronnie, Ike Jr and Michael, however, Craig died in 2018 and Ronnie in 2022.

In 2023 she renounced her US citizenship and moved to Switzerland, telling New York Post she felt more comfortable away from America.