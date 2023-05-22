Kate said that Prince Harry is "very diminished" in his wife's presence. Instagram

Echoing his "prediction", she spoke in an imitated 'Prince Harry voice', "I don't want history to repeat itself, I don't want to be [a] single dad... I'm going to be alright, but it's curtains for her!"

"It's like a strange thing to project for your wife," she added.

While Sarah reasoned that the situation reflects "how deep the trauma is with Prince Harry and his mum," Kate interjected with the statement, "I think they encourage the trauma in each other."

"You hear what Sunny said was going on in the back of the cab! They were anxious with each other and everyone else was like... there's nothing going on," The Project panellist continued.

Host Georgie Tunny also shared Sarah's reasoning, explaining to Kate that it's understandable that the pair may reflect on what happened to Harry's mother when in that situation.

Kate, however, remained firm, quipping, "But is it possible he could have chosen a life where he was not follow by the paparazzi? They had a very quiet 18 months."

WATCH: Kate Langroek discusses the gender pay gap. Article continues after video.

The car chase itself was said to have occurred on May 16 (May 17 AEST), when Harry and Meghan left the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed to Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

It’s been reported by several outlets that Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland left the event in a SUV but, after being chased by paparazzi, sought help at a police station. From there, the trio reportedly left in a taxi in the hopes of evading the photographers.

The couple's reported spokesperson also said that the "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."