It all began with a segment about ‘15 minute cities’ (a city where all necessities like grocery shops, GPs, dentists, schools, TAFEs, etc. are located within a 15-minute walk from peoples’ homes) and how some conspiracy theorists believe that 15-minute cities are a way for the government to easily monitor people and potentially keep them from ever leaving their city.

During a recent episode of The Project , host Waleed Aly clashed with Kate Langbroek on air after she spoke about conspiracy theories.

Kate chimed in immediately and said, “You know I love a conspiracy theory.” And when she was asked whether she bought into this one, she hesitated before saying:

“Um, well I don’t know about you, but I have been locked down by governments recently. So, I’m like, it’s kind of easy to go, ‘Oh conspiracy theorists,’ however, let us just remember that in the 1600s, a guy called Galileo was put in jail and, I think, died in jail because he said the Earth went around the sun.”

Waleed immediately replied, “Oh, well that’s that then,” in an extremely sarcastic tone.

Kate then explained herself further and said that Galileo’s theory was a conspiracy during his time and so he was punished for it even though we now know that he was correct.