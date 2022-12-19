The 'new-look' line up for The Project 2023 Channel 10

The two comedians Michael Hing and Sam Taunton aren't entirely new to The Project viewers, as Michael has hopped behind the desk as a guest host in the past and Sam has made appearances in live crosses.

Sam will be behind the desk Monday to Thursday, with Michael appearing on Friday and Sunday nights.

WATCH: Robert Irwin talks about dancing with The Wiggles on The Project

Project puzzle have came after the 10 Network announced a month ago that Studio 10 host Sarah Harris will be moving into a new position at the network, taking Carrie Bickmore's spot at the desk of The Project. The final pieces of theProjectpuzzle have came after the 10 Network announced a month ago thatStudio 10hostwill be moving into a new position at the network, taking Carrie Bickmore's spot at the desk ofThe Project.

At the time the network also confirmed that Hamish Macdonald will continue as a roving reporter during the week, with Georgie Tunny to feature on the panel every Friday night.

Sarah Harris will be the other Project 'mainstay' alongside Waleed Aly. Channel 10

But there is still question marks over two regular Project contributors - Tommy Little and Steve Price - who have recieved no mentions in the press release.

Executive Producer of The Project, Chris Bendall, confirmed the new hosting line-up over the weekend stating:

"Both Sam and Michael have been part of The Project's extended family for a while and I am rapt we have locked them down for big new roles.

"After the biggest shakeup in The Project's history I am confident we now have the perfect line-up to launch into the new year."

The new-look Project will return in 2023 on Sunday, January 8.