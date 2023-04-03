Ten

Whereas, according to The Daily Telegraph, Carrie was earning $1.5 million and Lisa was earning $1.7 million annually when they were still presenters on The Project (they both left the show last year).

After the audience heartily laughed at Waleed’s comment, the conversation took a more serious turn when Kate revealed that she experienced a severe pay disparity in the past.

“Hughesy and I, we did a radio show together for 18 years, had never ever discussed what we got paid,” Kate said referencing Hughesy & Kate, the show she co-hosted with Dave Hughes from 2001 to 2019.

WATCH: Waleed Aly disagrees with Kate Langbroek on The Project

“Then the second last job we did together, it turned out he was getting paid 40 per cent more than I was,” she continued.

“Now, in show business, we know that someone’s got a higher profile and whatever and all of that’s fine, but this was the Hughesy & Kate show that we had made together. It didn’t exist without Hughesy and Kate.”

Kate went on to divulge that learning she was getting paid significantly less than her business partner changed her relationship with him and led to her resigning from the show in 2019.