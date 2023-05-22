Young love could be in the air within Melbourne’s celebrity set, as it’s thought Kate Langbroek and Kate Ceberano’s children are dating!
Last week, Gypsy Rogers – singer Kate’s daughter with husband Lee Rogers – shared an Instagram Story featuring Lewis Langbroek-Lewis.
In the photo, a beaming Lewis is holding Gypsy’s beloved dog Pluto.
Gypsy, 19, tagged Lewis, also 19, in her Story and drew a red love heart above his name.
It’s believed the teenagers might have met through their famous mothers.
Gypsy’s Instagram Story of Lewis and her dog has many shouting puppy love.
Both returned to Australia in the height of the pandemic – Gypsy from Clearwater, Florida, and Lewis from Italy, where he was living with his mum, dad Peter Allen Lewis, and siblings.
New Idea is told both Kates would likely be thrilled at the possible romance.
Sources also reveal there has been a big increase in the pair liking each other’s own social media posts in recent weeks.
Gypsy and Lewis are the cutest next gen romance.
Meanwhile, radio host Kate follows Gypsy on Instagram – suggesting she has given her the tick of approval.
Kate has always been protective of her eldest son, Lewis.
At 6, he was diagnosed with leukemia.
After a three-and-a-half-year fight, he got the all-clear but still has regular check-ups.