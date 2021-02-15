"Learning there’s more to life than the church." Instagram

As it stands, Gypsy is unable to return to the Delphian School in Sheridan, Oregon, due to COVID-19 still running rampant.

Australia’s tight border restrictions are also preventing her from getting on an overseas-bound plane.

“It’s been a rough year. Gypsy was yanked out of a school where she was monitored constantly. Such is the Scientology way … it was all she knew as a teenager,” explains a well-placed insider.

“Now she’s back in Australia seeing things through more adult eyes and learning there’s more to life than the church, as a lot of kids do at this age, no matter their religion.

“Gypsy respects her mother’s wishes, but Kate wants to ensure she doesn’t lose interest in going back when things return to normal.”

A life dedicated to Scientology is certainly no walk in the park. Based on the teachings of its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, the church relies on exposing emotional and personal trauma through confronting rituals, which are endorsed by Gypsy’s school.

The private college is said to use the Study Tech method, which requires pupils to keep repeating word after word until they understand it.

The source insists Kate’s worst fear is Gypsy staying in Australia rather than returning to the church and college.

“Given anyone who exits the church is usually separated from their families and described as a ‘Suppressive Person’, Kate would face an emotional battle if it ever came to that.”

Last week, Kate, 54, broke down in tears during a TV interview as she discussed the impact of coronavirus lockdowns on her and her daughter, and how the unprecedented change affected Gypsy’s life after being uprooted from the US.

“I could tell she was … pining for a boy she hadn’t kissed, pining for a life she hadn’t lived,” Kate said.

