Rumour has it Fergie was almost recruited by the Church of Scientology. Getty

“Scientology saw their chance to possibly recruit a royal and enlisted Lisa to help them. At first, Fergie seemed interested. She said she’d ‘always loved woo-woo things’, but something must have happened because she got cold feet and backed out...

“Perhaps a quiet word from the Queen set her straight!” the source said, before adding: “Lisa and Fergie have a tight bond, and now Fergie’s daughter Eugenie is close with Lisa’s daughter Riley.

“The Yorks feel awful for what the Presleys are going through and have offered to do anything they possibly can to help,” the insider alleged.

Sarah Ferguson recently shared a photo of herself and “sissy” Lisa Marie Presley on Instagram following the tragic death of the American singer’s son Benjamin Keough. Instagram

Lisa Marie is said to be “completely heartbroken” and “beyond devastated” following the death of her son Ben, who reportedly died of an apparent suicide.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the 21-year-old on July 12 took his own life in Calabasas, west of the San Fernando Valley in California.

At the time, a representative for Lisa Marie issued a statement on her behalf, which revealed the singer-songwriter was “beyond devastated” over her only son’s death, EW reported.

Lisa Marie is said to be “completely heartbroken” and “beyond devastated” following the death of her son Ben. Instagram

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," the statement read.

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Ben is the son of Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie and musician Danny Keough, and he is also the brother of actress Riley Keough, who stared in Mad Max: Fury Road and The Girlfriend Experience.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!