Jimmy and Tam (far right) are the hot favourites to win The Block this year over their rivals. Channel Nine

According to betting agency Sportsbet, Queensland’s Jimmy and Tam are the most likely duo to win, with their odds currently sitting at $2.25.

Not far behind them is NSW’s Sarah and George (their odds are at $3.25) while just behind them are Western Australia’s Luke and Jasmine ($5).

Rounding out The Block’s odds are South Australia’s Daniel and Jade at $6 while Victoria’s Harry and Tash are considered the least likely to win with odds at $8.

Last month, host Scott Cam (pictured) confirmed there will be no open inspections for the first time ever. Channel Nine

Last month, The Block host Scott Cam admitted that thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no open inspections for the first time in the series’ 16-year history.

“Usually we get around 20,000 there… open for inspections are completely gone. Individual inspections at the moment - there’s nothing happening because of lockdown. We’re not sure what’s going to happen at auction,” he told radio’s Fifi, Fev & Bryon Show.

Filming of the 2020 season of the show in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton came to a grinding halt in April, when producers sent the teams back home to their families as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic threw the filming of the show into disarray earlier this year. Pictured: Hosts Shelley Craft and Scott Cam. Channel Nine

In May, Channel Nine confirmed that filming had resumed, after taking a six-week hiatus due to the pandemic – albeit with a host of new rules and regulations.

Taking to Instagram, the network confirmed the Blockheads resumed their posts, while adopting additional safety measures to protect their health.

“It’s back to #TheBlock for our teams with new precautions introduced to keep BLOCKheads, crew, tradies, and you, safe,” the network captioned a snap of Scott Cam.