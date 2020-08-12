Scott Cam says this year's season has "more drama and emotion" than we've ever seen. Channel Nine

And what’s The Block without host and TV WEEK Logie winner Scott Cam? We don't want to know, and luckily enough won't as the show veteran returns for the 16th season.

“Every year we aim to give viewers something new and I know that Australia will fall in love with our latest series as we step back in time to last century,” he said.

And if there wasn’t enough reno drama to keep viewers hooked, the COVID pandemic will also wreak havoc on the show.

“Filmed during the onset of the pandemic, this season has more drama and emotion than we’ve ever seen. Plus, the quality of the finished rooms will blow you away. Strap yourself in for a Block like you’ve never seen before.”



Joining Scott is co-host, Shelley Craft, site foremen Keith and Dan, and beloved renovation judges, Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer.

So who’s braving The Block for the chance to win $100,000 and the profit from their renovation? Check out 2020’s teams below.





Channel Nine

Sarah & George

Sarah, 27, and George, 33, are a teacher and electrician from Sydney.

Channel Nine

Daniel & Jade

Daniel, 35, and Jade, 34, are a farmer and hairdresser from Wandearah in South Australia.

Channel Nine

Jimmy & Tam

Jimmy , 33, and Tam, 31, are a plumber and bar manager from Brisbane.

Channel Nine

Harry & Tash

Harry, 57, and Tash, 32, are the first ever father and daughter duo to enter the show, and are an IT manager and a social media project manager from Melbourne.

Channel Nine

Luke & Jasmine

Luke, 35, and Jasmine, 36, are a chippy and teacher from Perth.

The Block begins 7pm Sunday, August 23, on Nine and 9Now



This story orginally appeared on our sister site Who.