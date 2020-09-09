The Block's Sarah (pictured with husband George) was told her grandmother had died. Channel Nine

With Sarah overcome by emotion, George explained in a piece-to-camera, “Sarah's grandmother passed away, so yeah, it wasn't good.”

Sarah also confessed she was blindsided by the news as she wasn’t expecting tragedy to hit while on the show.

“When you're on The Block, you just don't think those things happen. You think that the world stops with you, but it doesn't,” she admitted.

Earlier this week, Sarah recalled the moment she was told of her grandmother’s passing.

“George received a phone call and passed the phone over to me with a look I'll never forget,” she told TV WEEK.

On other end of the line was Sarah’s mother who was distraught and shared the sad news.

Sarah added, “She told me nan had passed away earlier that day. I was in utter shock.”

Host Scott Cam said the show would do whatever they needed in their time of grief. Channel Nine

The news comes after fellow Block contestant Daniel discovered his grandfather had died and briefly left the competition.

Daniel and partner Jade were mid-renovation when a phone call came through informing Daniel of his grandfather’s death.

“It's all good. We knew it was going on... He was sick. We knew that,” Daniel tearfully said.