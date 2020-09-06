Jimmy and Tam: House 5 (1950s) Nine

Jimmy and Tam: House 5 (1950s) – 28.5/30

Entering through the wardrobe had the judges excited before they'd even laid eyes on Jimmy and Tam's ensuite and their smiles only got bigger when they were greeted with a dazzling combination of turquoise wall tiles, terrazzo floor tiles and brass tapware.

Darren was the first to comment, likening the bathroom to a "public pool change room" but with "that retro, yesteryear, childhood charm."

All three judges agreed the ensuite complemented Jimmy and Tam's guest bedroom and the 1950s heritage of their home, while still feeling very contemporary.

When the only thing the judges could fault was a missing door handle, it was no surprise when Scotty announced Jimmy and Tam as the winners of ensuite week.

Sarah and George: House 2 (1940s) – 27/30

While a blush pink, black and grey palette seems very modern for a period home, the judges were blown away by Sarah and George's "glamorous" take on 1940s style.

"The detailing in here is really, really on point," exclaimed Darren, pointing out the black strips, tapware and accessories that tied in beautifully with the white and black vanity and basins.

Even though they only incorporated a few 1940s details, because they were authentic, Neale stated that "Sarah and George have nailed the period reference."

The nib wall that concealed the toilet also scored points with the judges.

Luke and Jasmin: House 4 (1910s) – 25.5/30

The judges criticised Luke and Jasmin for ignoring the period of their home altogether in their guest bedroom last week and, despite some hesitation, it seems like Luke and Jasmin listened to their suggestions on how to embrace their home's 1910s heritage.

"This is exactly what I wanted to see," said Shaynna, walking into Luke and Jasmin's elegant ensuite.

The combination of the timber panelling with the decorative floor tiles and fluted glass shower screen creates a strong period feel with "Federation soul".

Daniel and Jade: House 3 (1930s) – 23/30

Despite nailing the 1930s brief in their guest bedroom, Daniel and Jade missed the mark in their ensuite this week, with the judges struggling to find any reference to the period whatsoever.

"There's nothing in here that either relates to the period of the house or, that relates to the bedroom they delivered last week," said Neale. "They have not acknowledged the period of the house, they have just given us a generic, contemporary bathroom," he added.

All three judges agreed the bathroom was finished beautifully for a "typical luxury 2020 bathroom" but it needed some reference to the 1930s to fit the brief and the home.

Harry and Tash: House 1 (1920s) – 21.5/30

After struggling to find a reliable tiler, Harry and Tash we're lucky to even finish this week. Good thing they had the smallest ensuite out of all the houses to complete.

Working with such a small space inspired Harry and Tash to make some bold colour choices to create maximum impact and the judges appreciated their bravery but noted that it wasn't very 1920s.

The tiles are what let down Harry and Tash's ensuite, with the judges all agreeing they should've chosen terrazzo floor tile instead and just one feature tile, not two.

This article first appeared on Homes To Love.