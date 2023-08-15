Tanya took a photo of the 2021 production schedule. Nine

The Stolen Production Schedule

It was the cheating scandal that rocked The Block back in 2021, so much so that it was mentioned in the first episode of the 2023 season. Scotty was very burnt by this one...

In the fourth week of renovation, Tanya sneakily took a photo of the entire production schedule on The Block 2021 including what rooms would be renovated each week, every challenge and the days these challenges would fall on.

The photo was later sent to fellow contestant, Luke and its alleged that the photo helped him and teammate Josh secure their Master Bedroom week win.

Scott Cam was forced to slash the original production schedule and start from scratch.

The consequence of this scandal continues to erupt in the current season as The Block 2023 received a significant rule change which allowed contestants to view the entire production schedule from the start.

Shannon and Simon were caught hiding an iPhone to record the judges. Nine

Secretly Recording the Judges

Sneaky, sneaky, sneaky Shannon and Simon hid a recording device under the bed while the judges were inspecting their room in 2014.

Darren, by chance, discovered the iPhone hidden under the bed while searching for a power point connection.

Naturally, no one was impressed with the boy's attempt at cheating. Especially Scotty who asked the contestants if they trusted him to deliver the feedback accurately.

Ronnie and Georgia were accused of cheating in 2016. Nine

Classic Copy-Cat Scandal

In 2017, Ronnie and Georgia won the weekly challenge for their adorable kids bedroom. But was it their own design?

The room featured a pink bed, wall prints, toys and a stunning canopy but all this was also seen in a 2016 design by Melbourne business Norsu Interiors. The 'copy-cat' scandal was spotted by fellow contestant, Jason. However, Ronnie and Georgie denied any wrongdoing and happily took home the $10,000 won during the challenge.

WATCH: The Block 2019 Cheating Scandal. Article continues after the video.

Copy-Cat... Part Two?

The next copy-cat scandal occurred three years later in 2019 after Mitch and Mark accused fellow contestants Jesse and Mel of ripping off a luxury brands design.

Mitch and Mark shared their suspicions during a live radio interview after Jesse and Mel’s room near identically matched the details from brand, Saint Moritz. But what came after the accusation was worse.

Mitch and Mark stated they were made to mention the cheating scandal by producer Julian Cress. However, some footage revealed the opposite.

"Mitch and Mark, they went and spun this massive web of lives to turn us against the producers, which was completely false," Jesse said.

Jesse and Mel denied the allegations that they stole designs.

Shaynna Blaze accused a team of "copying" in 2020. Nine

Another Copy-Cat, Seriously?

This time, the copy-cat allegations came from a higher power, judge Shaynna Blaze.

In 2020, Shaynna surprised Luke and Jasmine on-set when she discovered their room appeared to be very similar to that of a design from The Designory.

“Inspiration is one thing… completely taking someone’s idea and making it your own is another,” Shaynna said.

"When you're doing it from home and you're copying it like that it, no one's going to see it.

"But we're in a competition, and you won a room where you make money. You haven't changed it up enough."

Leah organised a meeting to discuss Steph and Gian 'cheating'. Nine

The Builder Who Was Never Inducted

The most recent scandal was in 2023 after Steph's dad, a builder by trade, joined the site to help his daughter and son-in-law finish their studio bathroom. However, he was never inducted which didn't sit well with fellow contestants Leah and Ash.

During a "body corporate" meeting organised by Leah and Ash, Steph confessed to not inducting her father but had full intentions of paying him for the work.

“We’re not cheaters,” Steph told New Idea.

“Once it was brought to our attention [Dad] wasn’t inducted, we admitted it’s a technicality we should have picked up on. We apologised for that, but we were always going to pay him.”