The quest to find a home is not easy by any means, let alone when it comes to finding one's dream home.

In a period where the property market seems harder to navigate than ever, property gurus Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie are leading the quest to find Australians' perfect property.

That's right, beloved property show Location, Location, Location is returning to Australia in 2023.

WATCH: Location, Location, Location Australia 2023 Trailer. Article continues after video.