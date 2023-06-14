Where is Location, Location, Location Australia filmed?
The 2023 series was shot in Melbourne and Sydney.
According to Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President of Content and Programming at Paramount ANZ, the locations are apt choices.
He said, "Location, Location, Location is a well-loved format and we are thrilled to bring it back to Australian free-to-air audiences."
"[In Melbourne and Sydney] property is highly sought after, and we can't wait to help everyday Australians find their next home, tree change, sea change and more."
What is Location, Location, Location about?
As a worldwide success, Location, Location, Location aims to assist desperate house hunters find their dream home.
Guided by the series' hosts, ordinary Australians are granted a helping hand in finding their perfect property.
Travelling across the country, Mitch and Mark will tick off the buyers' must-haves and deal breakers - leaving no stone unturned in the process.
When does Location, Location, Location Australia air?
The 2023 season of Location, Location, Location Australia will premiere on Friday June 30 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.