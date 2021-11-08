Mitch and Mark were victorious on auction day. Nine

This means Mitch and Mark made $644,444.44 in prizemoney beyond the reserve. Add on the $100,000 bonus for winning the series and they’re walking away with $744,444.44.

“We never had expectations or even hopes for that amount,” Mitch says of their win. “This changes our lives as we’ve got a mortgage that we can’t jump over, but with this prize we can take a great leap at it now.”

Mark adds: “I think we’re in shock as we stuck to our guns about what we thought a family home was about and it was a big risk.”

The guys were suitably dressed for the occasion, ready to celebrate their impressive win in vibrant ensembles!

Mitch and Mark celebrate their major win. Nine

Mitch and Mark’s cottage-style family home was second on the roster for the auction order.

The decision was made by fellow Block vets Ronnie and Georgia, who picked the auction order and ultimately chose to put their luxury home first. Their decision jeopardised their chances of winning, but brought all the Blockheads together on the day.

The couple’s home sold for $3,696,000 – netting them a $296,000 profit over their reserve and placing them fifth.

“Ronnie and Georgia went first for the benefit of everyone, and then came last. The funny thing is that Mitch and Mark went first in The Oslo, and they came last in that season. These two selfless acts are really what is The Block is all about,” said host Scott Cam.

Ronnie and Georgia were last - but they certainly walked away having made a major impact. Nine

Following on from Mitch and Mark, Tanya and Vito’s mid-century home sold for $3,800,000, securing them a profit of $400,000. Their place was bought by Melbourne philanthropist Danny Wallis, who plans to donate the home to My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

While twin brothers Josh and Luke came in at second place, splitting $530,000 in prizemoney after selling their contemporary four-bedder for $3.93 million.

Last but not least, country couple Kirsty and Jesse sat through a slow auction as their double-story Hamptons abode went under the hammer. Again, Danny Wallis pulled through and purchased the property for $4,401,523.67, which was $301,523.67 above their reserve price.

The Blockheads all have something to celebrate tonight! Nine

If you need a wrap-up of how everyone walked away from the series, we've got you covered...

Ronnie and Georgia: $296,000.00

Mitch and Mark: $644,444.44 + $100,000

Tanya and Vito: $400,000.01

Luke and Josh: $530,000.00

Kirsty and Jesse: $301,523.67

Congratulations to all the teams on their impressive results. Up next, The Block moves to the countryside in 2022.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.