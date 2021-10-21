Tanya and Vito have been together for two decades. Nine

Despite all the controversy, the couple have stayed strong, where they previously told 9Entertainment that their relationship is all about "opposites attract, opposites attack".

"It took us a few years to work out our dynamic. We might not have it all together, but together we have it all," Tanya said.

"We're far from perfect and so different, but when it comes to morals, ethics and what we stand for, we're the same."

The couple share two kids together. Instagram

It's that close-bond that the pair credit to getting them through The Block, despite not having any prior renovation experience.

"The strength we have as a team is that we definitely trust each other. I'm the doer and you're the ideas and designs. I cross the Ts and dot the Is," Vito told the publication.

The love they have for their family is also another factor as to what keeps them focused during the show, where like any parents, they want to make their kids proud.

"We wanted to do The Block for our kids, to show them that mum and dad can create something awesome."

As for when they're not on TV, Tanya, 39, works as a makeup artist and is fairly well known in her home city of Melbourne, and other parts of Australia.

Whereas Vito, 45, is currently settled in the world of window furnishings, after having had many professions over the years, including being a qualified barber.

Together, the couple have raised a beautiful family, and often share snippets to social media of their self-proclaimed 'Gucci gang'.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from the #guccigangfam ❤️ spread love where ever you can and Not just on V day!" Tanya shared earlier this year.

Tanya and Vito often share their family to social media. Instagram

Tanya also never misses an opportunity to gush about her husband on her Instagram, where she recently celebrated Vito's birthday with a sweet tribute.

"Happy birthday to my main man! You are a whirlwind of emotions, a fun and crazy proud Italian who loves gnocchi family and bikes more than anyone I know!" she began.

"You are truly One of a kind, hard working, dream making and up for any challenge I throw you, even if it breaks you you get back up again and keep going! You make 45 look cool!

"Hehe here’s to a huge year ahead, Full of more laughter goal smashing and crazy memories! It’s just the beginning Veets! Strap in and get ready for the ride! Together we can do anything! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼we love you so much."

