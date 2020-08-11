Is this who steals Locky Gilbert's heart? Marlaina McPhillips (pictured) is Sportsbet's current odds-on favourite. Instagram

According to betting agency Sportsbet, Marlaina McPhillips is the number one pick to capture Locky’s heart, with her odds sitting at $3.50.



Given the season hasn’t even kicked off yet, there’s little we know about brunette beauty Marlaina other than she’s a 31-year-old fundraising co-ordinator, aspiring actress and dog lover from with nearly 2000 Instagram followers (although that number is no doubt about to explode).

Gemma White's (pictured) odds to win The Bachelor are currently sitting at $4.50. Network Ten

And judging by her Instagram account, she appears to be quite athletic as she’s engaging in various activities like boxing and marathon running and notes she follows AFL team, the West Coast Eagles in her bio.

However, the odds for some of the other Bachelorettes aren’t that far behind Malaina.

Queensland’s Gemma White, a 28-year-old real estate agent is predicted to be the second most likely to win with odds at $4.50.

Meanwhile 31-year-old nurse Irena Srbinovska from Victoria and 25-year-old freelance creative Bella Varelis from New South Wales are nearing in on the others with both their odds currently at $5.

Irena Srbinovska (left) and Bella Varelis (right) are also favourites to win. Network Ten

Locky’s decision looks likely to come down to the wire this season, as he admitted in the promo he was struggling to choose between two women in the finale.

“It shouldn’t be this way, but it is. I’m in love with both of them,” Locky confessed.

“It’s ripping me apart. You don’t break up with someone that you love.”

The Bachelor premieres Wednesday July 12, 7.30pm on Channel Ten