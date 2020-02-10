Australia Survivor: All Stars is just heating up and it’s already shaping up to be a very interesting season, with source revealing to New Idea that Locky Gilbert will find himself caught up in a saucy love triangle!
According to a source: “Locky only went on the show to pick up chicks and make his ex-girlfriend, Love Island star, Jordan Cayless jealous … He hated the fact that she went on Love Island just weeks after they broke up and thought he would go on Survivor and make sure he hooked up with someone just to get back at her.”
Locky finds himself in a love triangle with Brooke, Daisy and Phoebe, but ends up pursing a romance with Brooke and they remain together during filming.
Had to change my caption because I got too many DMs for my idol. Do you guys not watch the show? Both my idol and self esteem are gone 😂 @survivorau #SurvivorAu
“Locky goes in and is kingpin straight away. He’s got girls hanging off his arm, left, right and centre. There’s Brooke, Daisy and Phoebe – they’re the single girls in there who he went in and tried to schmooze.
“He ended up being in a tribe with all of them to start off. It turned into a huge love square with Locky and all of these girls,” a source tells New Idea.