“I was at home working on our business, and I got a message from a girl on Instagram saying she was so sorry to do this, but she thought that I should know that she went home with Locky that night,” Jordan recalls.

“I called her and spoke to her on the phone and she told me he was at a bar and she asked him several times throughout the night if he had a girlfriend and he said no. Locky still denies this. But they ended up going back to her place and they slept together twice.”

Jordan says Locky always wanted to be the Bachelor. Channel Ten

Heartbroken, Jordan packed her bags and flew home to Perth.

Thinking back, the hairdresser-turned-reality star says there were a lot of red flags during her relationship to Locky that she turned a blind eye to.

“I did trust him, a bit too much. But there were a lot of little red flags in our relationship, little messages I’d see with him being flirty or inappropriate with girls,” she says.

“He had a way to suck me back in and I just forgave him – I was in love at the time. Now I think, ‘Why did I put up with that?’ It’s just crazy.”

Jordan is spilling all the shocking details from her failed relationship with Locky. Instagram

Jordan confessed she isn’t surprised her Survivor star ex is now going to be handing out roses on The Bachelor. But she was shocked at the ads painting Locky as someone who is searching for love and is ready to settle down – something she claims is a lie.

“I’m not surprised – dating 24 girls is like Locky’s dream come true. He’s always wanted to be the Bachelor – he’s even mentioned it to me before. He just loved girls wanting him and I’m honestly nervous for who he ends up with,” Jordan explains.

“He is not on it to find love. He just wants that attention, to be that guy walking down the street who is the Bachelor. He’ll want to have that following behind him to lift up his business in Bali.”

Locky and Jordan in happier times. Instagram

Locky has revealed he has found ‘the one’ after filming the show, something Jordan also struggles to believe.

“I don’t believe it. Obviously you have genuine feelings and you’re in a bubble on the show, but no, I don’t think he will end up married with kids with this person on The Bachelor,” she says.

“I saw the ad where he says, ‘I’m the type of guy to get down on one knee …’ and I thought, ‘Yeah, you will – for the publicity and the ratings!’”

In a statement, Locky admitted he "made a mistake on a trip away". Channel Ten

Jordan is now dating her Love Island co-star Gerard Majda.



New Idea also approached Locky for comment.

“Unfortunately I made a mistake on a trip away that deeply hurt Jordan and our relationship,” he said in a statement.

“That was over a year ago and I’ve learnt a lot from it. The love I have for my chosen lady is something I’ve never felt before. It’s funny how things work out – it’s taken both of us to go on separate reality TV shows to find our happily ever after. I wish her all the best.”

