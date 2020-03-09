Locky and Brooke were the ultimate couple on Survivor: All Stars. Ten

“It was a huge fake set-up for publicity,” reveals our source.

The insider claims Locky and Brooke were aware that if they concocted a ‘showmance’ it would increase their popularity among viewers.

“Both Locky and Brooke love the fame and knew they would get more airtime on Survivor and last longer in the game if they acted like they were a couple,” the insider continues.

“And producers also encouraged them to do this.”

The insider adds that the pair kept up the ruse beyond the show to ensure that viewers were heavily invested in both of them.

Is Brooke the next Bachelorette? Supplied

However, the insider says it was all part of a grand plan, with Locky and Brooke harbouring aspirations of starring in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“Once filming wrapped, they just kept up the charade for their socials and Instagram so that no-one would suspect they would be announced as Bachelor and Bachelorette.”

Now that Locky has been confirmed as the Bachelor, the insider believes it’s only a matter of time before Brooke is named the next Bachelorette.

“With the announcement of Locke as Bachelor, now everyone is like, ‘Well, what happened to Brooke?’

“Meanwhile, she’s secretly preparing for her Bachelorette debut. It’s the perfect set-up,” the insider says.

But what the pair appear to have underestimated is the reaction from zealous Survivor fans.

Locky’s social media post announcing his role on the reality dating program was met with confusion from fans asking about the status of his relationship with Brooke.

Instagram

Even Season 1 Survivor contestant El Rowland admitted she was sure Locky and Brooke were dating.

“I thought him and Brooke were together wahhh but hopefully he finds the love of his life,” El posted.

However, other savvy fans espoused conspiracy theories that Brooke could already be lined up as ‘an intruder’. Brooke even liked a comment on her account which read: “So your [sic] going on bachie with him right?!”

For the most part, Brooke has remained evasive to these comments, but she did respond directly to one commenter who posted: “She told me she’s going to be on the show / the next Bachelorette anyways!” – to which Brooke immediately responded: “Haha no I didn’t!”

Meanwhile, the TV insider adds that Network Ten are pleased to have secured the immensely popular Locky as the next Bachelor.

“Producers knew if they brought in another nobody like Matt Agnew last year, it would flop, so Locky was the perfect pick,” the insider says.

Fans are thrilled with Locky being the 2020 Bachelor. Instagram

“He was just voted out of Survivor and really caused a lot of drama on the show this season – which by the way, all makes sense now.”

Applications are still open for Locky’s series of The Bachelor, which is rumoured to commence filming shortly.

Producers will undoubtedly be hoping Locky’s announcement might lead to a spike in interesting characters vying to appear on the show.

