It comes after Locky said he would consider The Bachelor role if offered to him as it took part in a parody version of The Bachelor in early February.

"Like, I don't know...I can't... I'm like, this is bad. It's not 'The Bachelor On Survivor'," a nervous Locky said to camera.

Aaron 'AK' Knight took on the role of Bachie host, Osher Gunsberg when single ladies Daisy Richardson, Phoebe Timmins and Brooke asked him to help them find Locky a match.

Playing along, Locky said to the group of women: "So it's been a long time. I've actually had so much fun with all of you. So I'm gonna give you..." he said, as he handed each of the ladies a single palm leaf.

Doing his best Osher impression, AK said: "Ladies. Locky ... We've had a fantastic 25 days. But, unfortunately, tonight the experience will end for one of you."

A source told New Idea last month: "Locky only went on the show to pick up chicks and make his ex-girlfriend, Love Island star, Jordan Cayless jealous … He hated the fact that she went on Love Island just weeks after they broke up and thought he would go on Survivor and make sure he hooked up with someone just to get back at her."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday's episode of Survivor All-Star Moana sent a very loud Locky to the jury.

He was the first jury member after the two tribes merged and was sure Sharn would be sent packing, but instead, he was blindsided by some of his own.

"I did not see that coming," he told viewers after his torch was extinguished.