Moana was right when she said, 'You don't have to play a really loud game to play a great game.'
Which is exactly what she did on Tuesday night's episode of Survivor: All Stars, when she sent a very loud Locky to the jury.
MUST WATCH: Survivor: The biggest week of blindsides begins
He's the first jury member after the two tribes merged.
He was sure Sharn would be sent packing tonight, but instead, he was blindsided by some of his own.
'I did not see that coming,' he told viewers after his torch was extinguished.
Moments earlier, he was in a verbal showdown with AFL star, Moana, who called him out for saying that 'the game starts now.'
He tried to explain himself, tells the group that the real moves happen when the tribes merge, but Moana was having none of it.
She declared that she would be voting for a winner who played from day dot.
Well played, Mo!
Accepting defeat, Locky wished the other players the best of luck, and said he hoped his girlfriend Brooke and mate AK win the game.
Brooke paid tribute to her 'man blanket' after his elimination, saying, 'Thankyou for being my ride or die and the greatest big manly blanket I could have asked for.'
Aww.