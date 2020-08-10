Locky's swapped his buff for roses. Channel Ten

Judging from the first look at this season, there are a few ladies who instantly catch Locky’s eye.

One brunette beauty, in particular, dressed in a shimmery gold dress immediately sweeps the Bachelor off his feet.

"Sorry I just got lost in your eyes, they're beautiful," Locky tells her.

This season is set to look very different to The Bachelor we’ve come to know and love.

After the COVID pandemic threw production into shambles and eventually a complete halt, the last part of the season was forced to film in compliance with restrictions.

“We were … three-quarters of the way through series when we went into lockdown, and basically all the cast returned home,” Ten's head of entertainment Stephen Tate told The Australian.

“So we would find ways for the show to continue in the same way that dating continues in the wider world … We call it love in lockdown. They continued to virtually date, both as single dates and as group dates.”

While it may feel like we’ve been waiting forever, the new season isn’t far off.

Before it starts, meet the girls hoping to win over Locky’s heart.

Bella, 25, NSW

It's an instant connection for Locky and Bella, who captures the Bachelor's attention with her doe eyes.

Revealing a small heart pin, Bella nervously places it on the Bachelor’s sleeve explaining: “I got you a little heart that we can pop on your sleeve, so you always remember to wear your heart on your sleeve.”

Steph, 26, VIC

Steph knows the key to way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

Her choice of weapon? Burritos. Steph and Locky bond over the Mexican food but she "soon discovers that Locky’s adventurous side doesn’t extend to jalapeños or chipotle sauce."

Rosemary, 23, QLD

This girl knows how to make an entrance!

Instantly breaking the ice Rosemary waddles in and jokes: “I see you got the penguin suit memo!”

Irena, 30, VIC

Will this nurse get Locky's heart racing? From the sounds of the first cocktail party, the answer is 'Yes!'

As Irena begins a thorough examination of our new Bachie, he can be heard saying: “Her hands are in my shirt, my buttons undone…”

Areeba, 25, NSW

This passionate and powerful lady isn’t messing around.

“I’m a boss at work, I’m a boss at home and I’m a boss with my relationships,” she says.

Laura, 24

Accustomed to the finer things in life and extravagant gifts, Laura wants to know how much Locky would be willing to spend on her upcoming birthday.

After hinting at the price tag on some of her past presents Locky’s shocked: “That’s like, five trips to Bali!”

Nicole, 26, NSW

Nicole is ready to take the leap – literally.

The dazzling dancer jumps into Locky’s arms on their first encounter, and of course, shows off a few of her moves too, instantly winning over the Bachelor with her “energy”.

Roxi, 29, QLD

The associate mechanical engineer and law student from Brisbane says she is “coming in red hot”.

Nadine, 30, VIC

Look out Locky, this entrepreneur and dog-mum’s last Instagram post reads: “Confidence level: Kanye West”.

We get the feeling she won’t be messing around.

Juliette, 34, NSW

“Will this Juliette finally meet her Romeo?” the stylist, writer and creative asked to her Instagram followers when the news broke.

We hope so - minus the tragic end, of course.

Marg, 23, VIC

Marg announced her Bachie news via Instagram writing: “SURPRISE!!! Here’s where I’ve been”.

After going MIA for over 8 weeks, could this be a hint she makes it to the end?

Maddy, 25, TAS

“I’m confident, stubborn, passionate, thoughtful and honest,” the 25-year-old says.

Izzy, 29, QLD

“I’m a spicy gal, looking for my spicy guy, do you think Locky can handle the heat?” Isabella asked her Instagram followers.

Kristina, 24, WA

A model, health coach and PhD scholar, Kristina’s already proving to be a triple threat.

Georgie, 32, TAS

Could this gorgeous Brunette capture Locky's heart?

Gemma, 28, QLD

“Hooley dooley am I living in a fairytale? The hardest kept secret is here!” Gemma said of her Bachelor news.

Clare, 26, WA

“Pic or it didn’t happen right?” Clare asked when sharing her news about joining the show.

Bel, 25, NSW

This blonde Sydneysider loves travel and adventure so could she be Locky's dream girl?

Zoe-Clare, 23, QLD

“After my last relationship, I focused heavily on work and kind of shut out the opportunity to meet someone.”

Charley, 25, QLD

The HPE teacher from Brisbane is ready to find love, but will Locky be The One?

Leilani, 27, NSW

A Miss Universe finalist, Leilani describes her dream date as: “My dream date would probably be some kind of afternoon action activity like skydiving, followed by a beach picnic dinner and maybe skinny-dipping when the sun goes down.”

Paige, 31, VIC

The model and makeup artist says she’d going to grab Locky’s attention by “Just being myself!”

Marlaina, 31, VIC

According to Marlaina’s Instagram bio she’s a “professional wine drinker” and regardless of whether it’s true or a joke, we are all for it.