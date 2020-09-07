The Bachelor's Nicole admits she planned her future with Locky. Channel Ten and Instagram

Nicole also says serious conversations about marriage were common with Locky as she needed to wear her heart on her sleeve during their scarce one-on-one time.

“It was like a crash course in dating: you’re not going to sit around and talk about the weather, you only have a certain amount of time with him, so you have to lay your heart out on the line and get to know him as much as possible,” she explains.

“I hate talking about my feelings and having to do that when you’re first meeting someone was crazy. But I wouldn’t have signed up for it if I wasn’t at that point in my life.”

Will Nicole win Locky's heart over her love rivals? Channel Ten

But there is one woman standing in Nicole’s way of finding true love – and that’s Bella.

“You could tell [straight away] that Bella and Locky had a good connection. I guess it kind of made the experience very real,” she admitted.

In the first episode, the former Survivor star whispered "Oh wow" to himself as Bella walked towards him.

Nicole made quite an impression on Locky from the get-go. Channel Ten

Dressed in a stunning gold gown with her brunette locks hanging loose, Bella made an impression on the handsome Bachelor instantly who confessed: "Sorry I just got lost in your eyes."

Bella then gifted Locky with a heart pin and placed it on his sleeve so that he "can always remember to wear [his] heart on [his] sleeve."

Locky later confessed to producers, "It felt very right with Bella.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now.