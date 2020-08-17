Did things get hot and heavy between The Bachelor's Locky and Nicole (pictured)? Ten

But there is one woman standing in Nicole’s way of finding true love – and that’s Bella.

“You could tell [straight away] that Bella and Locky had a good connection. I guess it kind of made the experience very real,” she admitted.

In the first episode, the former Survivor star whispered "Oh wow" to himself as Bella walked towards him.

After scoring the coveted triple-threat rose, Nicole (pictured right with Locky) has hinted the pair may have spent the night together. Ten

Dressed in a stunning gold gown with her brunette locks hanging loose, Bella made an impression on the handsome Bachelor instantly who confessed: "Sorry I just got lost in your eyes."

Bella then gifted Locky with a heart pin and placed it on his sleeve so that he "can always remember to wear [his] heart on [his] sleeve."

Locky later confessed to producers, "It felt very right with Bella."

There is one woman standing in Nicole’s way of finding true love – and that’s Bella (pictured). Ten

Bella, 25, is based in Sydney and works as a freelance creative thanks to her background in digital marketing.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bella boasts an associate’s degree in marketing and communications and a diploma in fashion business and worked as a buyer for Her Fashion Box before pursuing a career in social media marketing.

Now that her Instagram account is public, it's clear that the brunette beauty is a fan of travel and dogs and has also dabbled in some modelling.

