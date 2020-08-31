Locky admits "It felt very right with Bella" Channel Ten

Bella admits she thought about ditching the competition to see her grandfather, but says Locky was supportive.

“Although [my grandfather] gave me his blessing to go on the show, family means a lot to me, so I would have wanted to be there for them.”

Bella adds: “It was so beautiful seeing how Locky comforted me through this emotional roller-coaster – he really showed me a gentle, caring side of him that I hadn’t seen before.”

The brunette stunner has been pinpointed as one of the show’s frontrunners from the very beginning as sparks flew between Locky and Bella when they met at the mansion for the first time.

Bella gifts Locky a heart pin Channel Ten

Dressed in a stunning gold gown with her brunette locks hanging loose, Bella made an impression on the handsome Bachelor instantly who confessed: "Sorry I just got lost in your eyes."

Bella then gifted Locky with a heart pin and placed it on his sleeve so that he "can always remember to wear [his] heart on [his] sleeve."

And we're expecting big things as Locky adds "It felt very right with Bella."

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!