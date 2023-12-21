Target

Brooklyn 4.5L Digital Air Fryer, $25 (was $59) at Target

It's safe to say this deal is unbeatable! Air fryers are the perfect way to cook your favourite foods in a healthier way and without the guilt. For $25, this item won't last long...

Sharper Image Shiatsu Foot Massager, $114.50 (was $229) at Target

Treat yourself to this incredible foot massager with shiatsu based technology. "Steady vibration and cosy warmth come together to relieve soreness and tension." Target is marking this item down 50 per cent for Boxing Day...

Bellini Milk Frother & Warmer, $17.50 (was $25) at Target

Looking to upgrade your morning cuppa? Whether you have instant coffee, a pod machine or an espresso machine, this milk frother and warmer is here to help you get that step closer to a barista made coffee. Making cappuccinos and lattes or even just heating your milk, this product is a kitchen must-have!

Mirabella Casa Panshi Floor Lamp, $29.40 (was $49) at Target

Brighten up your any room with this elegant rattan floor lamp. It is subtle yet stylish and will create the perfect atmosphere in whichever area you decided... office, bedroom, living or dining.

Decanter Set - Eva Swirl, $5 (was $20) at Target

Though the entire Eva Swirl range is on sale for $5 at Target this Boxing Day, this is definitely the best deal in the range. The Decanter Set is made from durable lime glass and includes a 1L decanter and two tumblers!

Park & Coast Twin Bottle Cooler, $15 (was $25) at Target

Let's face it, a bottle cooler is a must-have in any Australian family. Whether you're going to a friends house for dinner or a family event (perhaps Christmas), a bottle of wine is a classic contribution to these sorts of gatherings. This twin bottle cooler will allow you to keep your drinks cool on the trip to your destination.

The best Target Boxing Day sales 2023

