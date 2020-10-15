Microsoft.CSharp.RuntimeBinder.RuntimeBinderException: 'Newtonsoft.Json.Linq.JValue' does not contain a definition for 'provider_name' at CallSite.Target(Closure , CallSite , Object ) at ASP._Page_app_plugins_pacembedly_pacembedly_cshtml.Execute() in c:\inetpub\wwwroot\site\App_plugins\PacEmbedly\PacEmbedly.cshtml:line 10 at System.Web.WebPages.WebPageBase.ExecutePageHierarchy() at System.Web.Mvc.WebViewPage.ExecutePageHierarchy() at System.Web.WebPages.WebPageBase.ExecutePageHierarchy(WebPageContext pageContext, TextWriter writer, WebPageRenderingBase startPage) at Umbraco.Core.Profiling.ProfilingView.Render(ViewContext viewContext, TextWriter writer) at System.Web.Mvc.Html.PartialExtensions.Partial(HtmlHelper htmlHelper, String partialViewName, Object model, ViewDataDictionary viewData) at ASP._Page_Views_Partials_grid_editors_base_cshtml.Execute() in c:\inetpub\wwwroot\site\Views\Partials\Grid\Editors\Base.cshtml:line 20

Back in June, the pair announced they were expecting their first child with a cute video uploaded to their Instagram Stories.

"Hint: watch till the end," Tai captioned the video, which featured the pair performing a rendition of Michael Bublé’s Haven’t Met You Yet.

The footage then faded to black before the words “Can't wait to meet you, baby Irvine Hara” appeared.

Fely and Tai announced they were expecting with a sweet video posted to Instagram in June. Instagram

Tai is best known for his role as Andy Barrett in Home and Away and following the announcement, a slew of his former co-stars congratulated the parents-to-be.

“Ohhhh beautiful you two. Just magic,” penned Lisa Gormley, known for playing Bianca Scott.

Lincoln Younes, who played Casey Braxton, wrote: "Best news to wake up to, Congrats to this baby on having the best genetics out there."

Elsewhere, Bonnie Sveen, who portrayed Ricky Sharpe, added, "This is the best! I’m 100000000% thankful for this! congrats. Love you both."

They have since been keeping their followers updated on their pregnancy journey with images and videos posted to Instagram along the way.

Fely has been sharing pics of her changing body along her pregnancy journey. Instagram

Tai and Fely tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Bali in 2017, two years after the actor proposed to his now wife in a Scottish castle.

In an exclusive interview with New Idea at the time, the couple opened up about how emotional their nuptials were.

“I felt completely speechless when Fely first walked towards me in her stunning dress,” Tai revealed.

“Everything else just slips away, standing at the altar with your best friend and the love of your life. It's just the two of you, the most overwhelming experience. I tried to hold it together...”

The pair met and fell in love after crossing paths while auditioning for children’s group Hi-5 two years before Andy proposed.