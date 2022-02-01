The 2022 cast of Survivor: Blood V Water. Network 10

While there are some familiar faces in the mix - including US-based "Queen of Survivor" Sandra Diaz, MasterChef Australia's Khanh Ong, and Australian Survivor lovebirds Mark Wales and Sam Nash, there are a whole lot of new faces who hope to prove their worth in becoming Sole Survivor this season.

Check out below to find all the Survivor: Blood V Water cast's Instagram accounts to get to know this year's crew of castaways.

Alex Instagram

The brother of former Home & Away, Bachelor and Bachelorette star Sam Frost, 26-year-old warehouse operator Alex now seems to be following in his sister's footsteps as he makes his debut into the world of reality TV alongside Sam's ex-boyfriend, Jay Bruno.

Jay Instagram

Jay, a 34-year-old drummer from Victoria, made headlines last year for his romance with Sam Frost. However, it wasn't to be - as the couple called time on their relationship towards the end of last year.

Alex Frost and Jay, however, continued their bromance despite the breakup.

Survivor isn't Jay's first foray into reality TV. In 2019, the trainer appeared on season two of Instant Hotel with his former girlfriend, model Leah Johnsen. Fans may also know Jay for hosting the Jay, Foz & Alex radio show with Bachelor in Paradise's Alex Nation.

Khanh Instagram/Network 10

If you remember this cheery face, it's likely because Khanh first found fame on the small screen when Australia fell in love with his wit and vivacious personality in 2018 when he was a VIP DJ and stylist trying his best to battle it out on MasterChef at 25-years-old.

The Melbournite made it to the season 10 semi-finals, and even though he didn't make it past the top three, he was able to carve a career for himself post-show with ease.

A year later, he was cast on a TV cooking show, signed a book deal, and became a business partner at The George on Collins, before taking another chance on the show in 2020 for MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.

Amy Instagram

Competing alongside her famous older brother is 24-year-old beautician Amy.

Charming and disarming, the bubbly contestant is ready to make a name for herself after living in Khanh's shadow.

Andy Instagram

A self-described "ultra-fan", Andy is looking to get his shot at redemption after his failed attempt at nabbing Sole Survivor on 2019's Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders

Planning to use his skills as a professional poker player to read people, Andy’s also ready to try and play a more honest, fun, and good-natured game this time around.

Kate may have pushed brother Andy to apply for Survivor: Champions V Contenders, but the Queensland mum is hoping to make her own mark on the game.

Caring and selfless, Kate is used to doing everything for her family but is now taking a chance on herself, determined to make her first time playing the game count.

Ben Instagram

Competing alongside his partner Shayelle, Queensland traide Ben - who stands at a massive 6ft 4 - is a standout in the crowd kind of guy and has the drive to win.

He hopes to be a player who is a beast at challenges but also someone the tribe trusts.

Shayelle Instagram

Shay is certain that competing with her partner Ben will help her game throughout the series, saying: “Having him there will be priceless in terms of support. I struggle to not get caught up in my emotions sometimes, so I have to force myself to think my way out it.”

Chrissy Instagram

Part-time teacher and full-time mum Chrissy may not know anything about Survivor, but she's sure to be a fan favourite thanks to her lovable cluelessness when it comes to the competitive game.

She even joked that appearing on the series would give her a “break from [her] kids” by escaping to the brutal landscape of Charter Towers to film Survivor.

Although she may not be a superfan, Chrissy is confident and competitive and wants to prove to her kids that she can do anything and to inspire them to do the same in their lives.

Michael 'Croc' Crocker Instagram

Michael Crocker, or Croc as he's known, is an NRL player who's entering this season with sister-in-law Chrissy (who admittedly knows nothing about Survivor).

Croc’s strengths in the game will be his observation skills, as well as his brute physical strength. He will build genuine relationships and ascertain what makes people tick, how they behave and then make big moves when the time is right to eliminate his biggest threats.

David Instagram/Network 10

As a Project Manager at a construction firm, David knows himself to be very strategic and hopes this will steer him and his daughter Brianna to victory.

He believes in getting the lay of the land, being flexible and making tough ruthless calls when need be.

Brianna Instagram

Briana is competing for the title of Sole Survivor alongside her father, David. A presenter and roller skater, Briana is determined to win the Blood V Water Sole Survivor crown.

Jesse Instagram

Jesse has a tight bond with his older brother, Jordie who is playing alongside him and although the two claim to be polar opposites of each other, they are dedicated to becoming the perfect team. He enjoys anything that will challenge him, and he will push through any physical or mental boundaries to get there.

As a professional triathlete in training, Jesse is used to intense endurance, and he even finds comfort in pain. Although he has a cheeky disposition, he does not take failure lightly.

Jordie Instagram

As a landscaper by trade, Jordie is used to digging holes and getting himself out of them. And despite the ease of which he makes friends, Jordie knows Survivor is about more than just being mates and is about understanding people on a deeper level.

Jordan Instagram

Jordan is playing with his cousin Josh and between the two, Jordan is the one who will be diving in headfirst. Although they are cousins, Jordan and Josh say their relationship is closer than most brothers.

The personal trainer is ready to push himself both physically and mentally as far as he can when he hits the mat, to see what he is truly made of.

Josh Instagram

Josh considers himself a Survivor armchair expert and is excited to see if he can execute the physical, social, and strategic gameplay in real life.

While he'd be chuffed to win, Josh insists it's all fun and games for him and his cousin, and they won't be taking anything too seriously.

KJ Instagram

Survivor super-fan, Kate (KJ) comes armed with the knowledge she has taken on after meticulously watching past seasons, and is excited to play with her younger sister, Sophie.

"I think we'll play our own game as we're two very different people. I'll try to play the game in line with my values and who I am here on the outside," KJ said.

Sophie Instagram

Sophie, who you may know from her former blog The Young Mummy, is a driven businesswoman who doesn’t take no for an answer.

Sophie’s also hoping to use some of KJ’s Survivor super knowledge to help her gain her footing. “I know how well-prepared KJ is so I’ll be going to her for advice, strategy, gameplay, what I would do in a certain situation.”

Mark Instagram

Mark was last seen on Australian Survivor Season 2, where he formed a power couple with fellow castaway Sam. The two fell in love, were married in 2019 and have a son together. Now, the pair will be joining forces on Blood V Water.

Last time Mark played Survivor, he thought being fit and strong would be enough to go far in the game, but he quickly realised this was not the case and that his social game would need to improve. He won’t be making the same mistake twice!

Sam Instagram

Pint-sized pocket rocket Sam first hit our screens on Survivor in 2017, where she met her future husband, Mark.

Sam's mantra is "composure and calm, this is a marathon not a sprint", and says she doesn't have a gameplay as she wants to adapt to the people she is playing with.

Mel Instagram

Melissa is a Survivor super-fan, who wears her heart on her sleeve but is a keen strategist and loves the psychology behind the game.

As a social butterfly, Mel makes friends easily and is planning to make alliances a key part of her game plan.

Michelle Instagram

Mel is playing with identical twin sister Michelle, who she shares a "twin connection" with, saying that they're able to know what each other are thinking and can even feel each other's pain.

Michelle has built a career on communication and prides herself on catching people out in their lies. As a Speech Pathologist, she is confident her innate understanding of human behaviour will push her to find out what is driving her fellow tribemates.

Sandra Instagram

Sandra is a two-time US Survivor winner and now she is ready to take on Australian Survivor and defend her international Survivor throne. Sassy and outspoken and having been a part of US Survivor a whopping five times, she is excited to

be playing with a family member for the very first time.

While she might be the Queen, Sandra has never played Survivor: Blood V Water and is hoping not to impact daughter Nina’s game.

Nina Instagram

Playing in the shadow of her mother's Survivor legacy doesn't intimidate Nina, who is ready for the challenge. Nina says: "The best advice my mum has given me is to keep your head down but your ears open. You don't want the target to be on you, you want it to be on somebody else, so that has been really helpful."

Australian Survivor: Blood vs. Water continues 7:30pm Tuesday on 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

